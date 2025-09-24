CBRE Arranges $48M Sale of Remount Office and Industrial Park in North Charleston, South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Remount I & II, a 305,114-square-foot office and industrial park located in North Charleston. Accordia Real Estate purchased the master-planned property for $48 million. Patrick Gildea, Matt Smith, Robert Hardaway, Charlie Carmody, Chip Shealy and Will Yowell of CBRE, along with Jay O’Meara, Justin Parsonnet and Ryan Reethof of Newmark, represented the sellers, Accesso Partners and Partners Group. Matthew Pizzolato and Josh Stein, also with CBRE, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing through CIBC and a joint venture equity partnership with an unnamed institutional partner.

Situated on roughly 26 acres near Charleston International Airport, Remount I & II is a two-building, dual flex property that fronts the Cooper River. The industrial park is currently 90 percent leased to seven tenants and features steel-frame and concrete tilt-up wall construction, 18-foot clear heights, six dock slips, 13 drive-in doors and 240-foot truck courts. The layout also includes flexible floor plates designed to support a range of tenant sizes and operational needs.