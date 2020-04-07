REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $49.7M in Construction Financing for South Meadows Apartments in Santa Fe

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, New Mexico, Western

South-Meadows-Santa-Fe-NM

South Meadows in Santa Fe, N.M., will feature 240 market-rate apartments, a pool and spa, a dog park, bike racks and detached garages.

SANTA FE, N.M. — CBRE has secured $49.7 million in construction financing for the development of South Meadows, a market-rate multifamily apartment complex in Santa Fe. Peter Gineris and Chad Ricks of CBRE’s Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance team originated the loan through the firm’s FHA lending platform on behalf of Storm River, the owner/developer.

The loan for the Class A, garden-style apartment project is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Section 221(d)(4) new construction mortgage insurance program. The transaction provides an interest-only construction period of 27 months with a 40-year, non-recourse and fully amortizing permanent loan.

Located at 2800 S. Meadows Blvd., the development will feature 10 three-story residential buildings, offering a total of 240 units, and a single-story clubhouse/leasing office. Community amenities will include a pool and spa with ramada; picnic and barbecue areas with grills; dog park; bike racks; mail center; fob access to amenity areas; detached garages; carports; a maintenance building; and secured perimeter fencing.

Each unit will feature stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, pantries, kitchen islands, entry closets, storage units, USB outlets, washers/dryers, oversized bathtubs, walk-in shower stalls, walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, crown molding, hard-surface premium flooring, private patio/balcony and ceiling fans.

Whitneybell Perry designed South Meadows to receive Energy Star certification. Upon completion, Greystar Real Estate Partners will manage the property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
9
Webinar: Student Housing CEOs on the Impact of COVID-19
Apr
14
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare and Medical Office Real Estate
Apr
14
Webinar: How Seniors Housing Operators Recruit and Retain Caregivers During COVID-19
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business