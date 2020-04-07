CBRE Arranges $49.7M in Construction Financing for South Meadows Apartments in Santa Fe

South Meadows in Santa Fe, N.M., will feature 240 market-rate apartments, a pool and spa, a dog park, bike racks and detached garages.

SANTA FE, N.M. — CBRE has secured $49.7 million in construction financing for the development of South Meadows, a market-rate multifamily apartment complex in Santa Fe. Peter Gineris and Chad Ricks of CBRE’s Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance team originated the loan through the firm’s FHA lending platform on behalf of Storm River, the owner/developer.

The loan for the Class A, garden-style apartment project is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Section 221(d)(4) new construction mortgage insurance program. The transaction provides an interest-only construction period of 27 months with a 40-year, non-recourse and fully amortizing permanent loan.

Located at 2800 S. Meadows Blvd., the development will feature 10 three-story residential buildings, offering a total of 240 units, and a single-story clubhouse/leasing office. Community amenities will include a pool and spa with ramada; picnic and barbecue areas with grills; dog park; bike racks; mail center; fob access to amenity areas; detached garages; carports; a maintenance building; and secured perimeter fencing.

Each unit will feature stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, pantries, kitchen islands, entry closets, storage units, USB outlets, washers/dryers, oversized bathtubs, walk-in shower stalls, walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, crown molding, hard-surface premium flooring, private patio/balcony and ceiling fans.

Whitneybell Perry designed South Meadows to receive Energy Star certification. Upon completion, Greystar Real Estate Partners will manage the property.