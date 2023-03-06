CBRE Arranges $5.3M Sale of Event Center in Downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — CBRE has arranged the $5.3 million sale of the Villita Assembly Building, a 24,785-square-foot event center in downtown San Antonio. The single-story building was constructed on 1.1 acres in 1958 and includes a banquet hall, kitchen and an outdoor plaza. Andrew Price of CBRE represented the seller, CPS Energy, in the transaction. The buyer, GrayStreet Partners, intends to upgrade and restore the Villita Assembly Building and keep it as an event venue.