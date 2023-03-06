REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $5.3M Sale of Event Center in Downtown San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Civic, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — CBRE has arranged the $5.3 million sale of the Villita Assembly Building, a 24,785-square-foot event center in downtown San Antonio. The single-story building was constructed on 1.1 acres in 1958 and includes a banquet hall, kitchen and an outdoor plaza. Andrew Price of CBRE represented the seller, CPS Energy, in the transaction. The buyer, GrayStreet Partners, intends to upgrade and restore the Villita Assembly Building and keep it as an event venue.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  