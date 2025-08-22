CBRE Arranges $5.3M Sale of Industrial Property in Bremen, Indiana

BREMEN, IND. — CBRE has arranged the $5.3 million sale of a 142,914-square-foot industrial property at 833 Legner St. in Bremen, a city in northern Indiana. A building was fully leased with 6.3 years remaining on the lease to Patrick Industries, a manufacturer and supplier of interior and exterior component solutions for the RV, marine, powersport and housing markets. Situated on 9.7 acres, the facility features 16 grade-level doors with clear heights ranging from 12 to 24 feet. Kevin Foley, Austin Wolitarsky, Anthony DeLorenzo and Terry Busch of CBRE represented the private seller. The asset sold to a private, high-net-worth 1031 exchange buyer from California.