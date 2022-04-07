REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $5.6M Sale of Cypress Creek Business Park in Fort Lauderdale

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

Cypress Creek Business Park

Cypress Creek Business Park includes two office and flex buildings totaling 55,825 square feet in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Cypress Creek Business Park, two office and flex buildings totaling 55,825 square feet in Fort Lauderdale. Adler Development Acquisitions LLC purchased the property for $5.6 million. Tom O’Loughlin, Larry Genet and Michael Oretsky of CBRE represented the seller, Mississippi-based EastGroup Properties, in the transaction.

Located at 6555 Powerline Road, the two buildings have multiple suites ranging from 2,000 square feet to 4,000 square feet. Constructed in 1985, the property received recent capital upgrades, including new roofs, landscaping, renovated suites, exterior LED lighting and striped and sealed parking lots. The property is situated close to Interstate 95 and the Florida Turnpike (State Road 91).

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  