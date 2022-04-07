CBRE Arranges $5.6M Sale of Cypress Creek Business Park in Fort Lauderdale

Cypress Creek Business Park includes two office and flex buildings totaling 55,825 square feet in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Cypress Creek Business Park, two office and flex buildings totaling 55,825 square feet in Fort Lauderdale. Adler Development Acquisitions LLC purchased the property for $5.6 million. Tom O’Loughlin, Larry Genet and Michael Oretsky of CBRE represented the seller, Mississippi-based EastGroup Properties, in the transaction.

Located at 6555 Powerline Road, the two buildings have multiple suites ranging from 2,000 square feet to 4,000 square feet. Constructed in 1985, the property received recent capital upgrades, including new roofs, landscaping, renovated suites, exterior LED lighting and striped and sealed parking lots. The property is situated close to Interstate 95 and the Florida Turnpike (State Road 91).