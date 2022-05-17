CBRE Arranges $50.3M Acquisition Financing for Two Multifamily Properties in Tampa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

The properties include HITE and Notch (pictured). Built in 2021, Notch is a four-story apartment complex totaling 112 units.

TAMPA, FLA. — CBRE has secured nearly $50.3 million in acquisition financing for two multifamily properties, HITE and Notch, both located in Tampa’s historic Seminole Heights neighborhood. The portfolio sold for $60.5 million. Eric Fixler and Chandler Kaye of CBRE arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, an unnamed private investor. Ready Capital provided the senior loan with additional proceeds to complete tenant improvements for the ground-floor retail components and other capital improvements at both properties.

Located at 6006 N. Florida Ave., HITE is a five-story apartment complex totaling 81 units. Built in 2018, the property features studio, one-, and two-bedroom units averaging 764 square feet with quartz countertops, in-wall USB ports, designer light fixtures and walk-in closets. Community amenities include elevator service, an outdoor grilling station, pet wash station, bike storage, covered parking and 6,771 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Notch is a four-story apartment complex totaling 112 units located at 6307 N. Nebraska Ave. Built in 2021, the property features studio, one- and two-bedroom units averaging 780 square feet with quartz countertops, in-wall USB ports, designer light fixtures and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, private garages, bike storage, pet spa and 1,144 square feet of ground-floor retail space.