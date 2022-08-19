REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $50.6M Construction Loan for Multifamily Redevelopment Project in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Upon completion, Link Apartments Calyx will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as a fitness center, coworking space, a cycle center, pool, rooftop resident lounge and a parking garage.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — CBRE has arranged $50.6 million in construction financing for Link Apartments Calyx, a 304-unit multifamily redevelopment project in Chapel Hill. Nate Sittema, Kristen Reilley, Elliott Voreis and Ben Hardee of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt and Structured Finance team in the Carolinas originated the 10-year, 60 percent loan-to-stabilized value construction loan through an unnamed life insurance company on behalf of the borrower, Grubb Properties. Link Apartments Calyx is located at the intersection of Lanark and Maxwell roads within Phase II of the redevelopment of Glen Lennox, an approximately 70-acre historic master-planned neighborhood that was purchased by Grubb Properties in 1985.

Link Apartments Calyx will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as a fitness center, coworking space, a cycle center, pool, rooftop resident lounge and a parking garage. Construction is expected to be completed in 2023. Overall, the second phase of the Glen Lennox redevelopment is set to include 650 residential units, 90,000 square feet of retail space, a 150-room hotel and 275,000 square feet of office space.

