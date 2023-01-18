REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $514M Sale of National Hotel Portfolio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Massachusetts, Northeast

BOSTON — CBRE has arranged the $514 million sale of a portfolio of 65 hotels totaling 7,865 rooms. The portfolio spans 27 states and numerous operating brands, including 14 Sonesta Simply Suites, 32 Sonesta ES Suites and 19 Sonesta Select hotels. The Midwest represents the largest segment of the portfolio with 20 hotels totaling 2,374 rooms, and the Northeast is second with 18 hotels totaling 2,347 rooms. Massachusetts-based REIT Service Properties Trust sold the assets to 21 separate buyers that mostly consist of family offices and private equity firms. Al Calhoun and Mark Fair of CBRE brokered the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  