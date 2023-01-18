CBRE Arranges $514M Sale of National Hotel Portfolio

BOSTON — CBRE has arranged the $514 million sale of a portfolio of 65 hotels totaling 7,865 rooms. The portfolio spans 27 states and numerous operating brands, including 14 Sonesta Simply Suites, 32 Sonesta ES Suites and 19 Sonesta Select hotels. The Midwest represents the largest segment of the portfolio with 20 hotels totaling 2,374 rooms, and the Northeast is second with 18 hotels totaling 2,347 rooms. Massachusetts-based REIT Service Properties Trust sold the assets to 21 separate buyers that mostly consist of family offices and private equity firms. Al Calhoun and Mark Fair of CBRE brokered the deal.