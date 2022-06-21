CBRE Arranges $52.2M Sale of Tiffany and Shops Retail Property in Pasadena, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Tiffany & Co., Crate & Barrel and House of Hoops anchor the 28,421-square-foot Tiffany and Shops in Pasadena, Calif.

PASADENA, CALIF. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Tiffany and Shops, a 28,421-square-foot street-front retail property in Pasadena. Los Angeles-based Blatteis & Schnur acquired the asset for $52.2 million, or approximately $1,838 per square foot.

Jimmy Slusher, Philip Voorhees and Trent Steeves of CBRE’s National Retail Partners – West represented the seller, a partnership managed by Los Angeles-based Rockwood Capital, in the transaction.

Tiffany & Co., Crate & Barrel and House of Hoops anchor the property under corporate-guaranteed leases. The asset is located at 64-68 Colorado Blvd.