CBRE Arranges $52M Loan for PDR Redevelopment in San Francisco

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Loans, Mixed-Use, Retail, Western

Comstock Real Partners and Dune Real Estate Partners plan to redevelop The Maclac Building in San Francisco into a PDR property.

SAN FRANCISCO — CBRE Capital Markets has secured construction financing for The Maclac Building, a five-story, 108,161-square-foot property located at 192-198 Utah St. and 151-191 Potrero Ave. in San Francisco.

The borrower, a joint venture between affiliates of Comstock Realty Partners and Dune Real Estate Partners, plans to redevelop the asset, which is zoned as a production, distribution and repair (PDR).

PDR refers to a variety of businesses encompassing dent and repair shops, marketing and advertising companies, traditional brick-and-mortar retailers and others, and according to the San Francisco Planning Department is used “instead of industrial to avoid conjuring images of heavy, ‘smoke-stack’ industry, such as large manufacturing plants, smelting operations and refineries.”

Mike Walker and Bras Zampa of CBRE’s San Francisco office arranged the five-year, floating-rate, full-term interest-only financing for the borrower.

The property spans five interconnected buildings over two parcels and half a city block in San Francisco’s SOMA Potretro District. Redevelopment started in May 2020 and is being completed in phases, with delivery expected for third-quarter 2022. The joint venture plans to reconfigure, upgrade and expand the current structures with 4,000 amps of power, updated building systems, green roof terraces and a multi-story glass atrium lobby tying the building floorplates together. Additionally, the plan calls for a new four-story structure at Potrero Avenue and 15th Street and preserves the A-frame structure at Utah and 15th streets.