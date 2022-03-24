REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $54.4M Refinancing for The Village at Woodlands Waterway in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

Village-at-The-Woodlands-Waterway

Village at The Woodlands Waterway in metro Houston totals 207 units. The property was built in 2011.

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — CBRE has arranged the $54.4 million refinancing of The Village at Woodlands Waterway, a seniors housing community located north of Houston. Built on 2.7 acres in 2011, the property comprises 116 independent living residences, 63 assisted living units and 28 memory care units. Aron Will, Austin Sacco and Tim Root of CBRE arranged the three-year, nonrecourse loan, which carried a floating interest rate, through an undisclosed debt fund. The borrower was a partnership between the Saudi Economic & Development Co. and Madison Marquette.

