CBRE Arranges $57.5M Sale of Offices at Plantation Walk in South Florida

PLANTATION, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the $57.5 million sale of Offices at Plantation Walk, a 173,193-square-foot office building in Plantation, to Vision Properties. Christian Lee, José Lobón and Marcos Minaya of CBRE, along with Jay Adams of Newmark, represented the seller, Encore Capital Management, in the transaction. Adams also handles the leasing for the property.

Offices at Plantation Walk is a seven-story office building located within the Plantation Walk, a $350 million, 27-acre mixed-use development that includes a hotel, approximately 131,000 square feet of retail space and 404 multifamily units. Offices at Plantation Walk, which was 92 percent leased at the time of sale, has a five-story parking structure with a parking ratio of five spaces per 1,000 square feet.

The office building recently underwent a $15 million renovation, which included a redesigned lobby, new windows, elevator modernization, new bathrooms, new corridors and modern tenant buildouts.