CBRE Arranges $57.5M Sale of Outlook at Pilot Butte Apartments in Bend, Oregon

BEND, ORE. — CBRE has arranged the $57.5 million sale of Outlook at Pilot Butte, a 205-unit apartment community in Bend.

Built in 2017 on five acres, the property comprises three four-story buildings with one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Units average 761 square feet. Amenities at the community include a fitness center, clubhouse and an outdoor patio with a fire pit.

Josh McDonald, Joe Nydahl and Phil Oester of CBRE represented the seller, Seattle-based Security Properties, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.