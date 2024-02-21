Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Outlook at Pilot Butte features 205 apartments averaging 761 square feet in Bend, Ore.
CBRE Arranges $57.5M Sale of Outlook at Pilot Butte Apartments in Bend, Oregon

by Hayden Spiess

BEND, ORE. — CBRE has arranged the $57.5 million sale of Outlook at Pilot Butte, a 205-unit apartment community in Bend.

Built in 2017 on five acres, the property comprises three four-story buildings with one- and two-bedroom floorplans.  Units average 761 square feet. Amenities at the community include a fitness center, clubhouse and an outdoor patio with a fire pit.

Josh McDonald, Joe Nydahl and Phil Oester of CBRE represented the seller, Seattle-based Security Properties, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed. 

