Thursday, December 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Best Buy is one of the many junior anchors at Brook Highland Plaza, a 422,337-square-foot power retail center in Birmingham, Ala.
AlabamaLoansRetailSoutheast

CBRE Arranges $57M Refinancing for 422,337 SF Power Retail Center in Birmingham

by John Nelson

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — CBRE has arranged a $57 million loan for the refinancing of Brook Highland Plaza, a 422,337-square-foot power retail center located on 52 acres along U.S. Highway 280 in Birmingham. Richard Henry, Mike Ryan, Brian Linnihan and Taylor Crowder of CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance team in Atlanta arranged the loan through an undisclosed life insurance company on behalf of the borrower, First National Realty Partners.

Brook Highland Plaza was 94.4 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Sprouts Farmers Market, Best Buy, Burlington, HomeGoods, Michaels, Shoe Station and Ashley Home Furniture.

You may also like

Benderson Acquires 216,692 SF Shopping Center in Metro...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 94-Unit Independent Living Community...

PSRS Arranges $5.6M Refinancing for Retail Center in...

Colliers Negotiates Sale of Two Retail Condos in...

Chipotle Opens at Rock Run Collection in Joliet,...

Smalls Sliders to Open Five New Restaurants in...

Redpeak Properties Receives $33.2M in Acquisition Financing for...

Ethos Commercial Advisors Secures Construction Financing for 105-Unit...

Continental Realty Assets, CP Capital Purchase 336-Unit Apartment...