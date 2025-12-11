CBRE Arranges $57M Refinancing for 422,337 SF Power Retail Center in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — CBRE has arranged a $57 million loan for the refinancing of Brook Highland Plaza, a 422,337-square-foot power retail center located on 52 acres along U.S. Highway 280 in Birmingham. Richard Henry, Mike Ryan, Brian Linnihan and Taylor Crowder of CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance team in Atlanta arranged the loan through an undisclosed life insurance company on behalf of the borrower, First National Realty Partners.

Brook Highland Plaza was 94.4 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Sprouts Farmers Market, Best Buy, Burlington, HomeGoods, Michaels, Shoe Station and Ashley Home Furniture.