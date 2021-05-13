CBRE Arranges $58.2M Refinancing for Healthcare Portfolio in Orange County, California

Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, Calif., was one of the five buildings in the $58.2 million refinancing package.

SANTA ANA AND ANAHEIM, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged a $58.2 million loan for the refinancing of a five-property healthcare portfolio in Orange County.

Sabrina Solomiany and Zack Holderman of CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance platform secured the loan on behalf of Pacific Coast Holdings Investment, the owner of the portfolio. Jonathan Bloch and Jennifer Eiteljorg of Brownstein Hyatt represented the borrower in the financing transaction.

The portfolio consists of three acute-care hospital leased to KPC Healthcare, one long-term acute care hospital leased to Kindred Healthcare and a vacant medical office building. Orange County Global Medical Center, South Coast Global Medical Center, Kindred Hospital and the vacant building are located in Santa Ana; and Anaheim Global Medical Center is located in Anaheim.

The 621,000-square-foot, 703-bed portfolio was more than 97 percent leased at the time of refinancing.