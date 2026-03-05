Thursday, March 5, 2026
The portfolio includes 300 Oak Bluff Lane in Goodlettsville, Tenn. (pictured)
AcquisitionsIndustrialLoansSoutheastTennessee

CBRE Arranges $58M Acquisition Financing for Industrial Portfolio in Metro Nashville

by John Nelson

GOODLETTSVILLE AND SMYRNA, TENN. — CBRE has arranged $58 million in acquisition financing for a last-mile industrial portfolio in metro Nashville spanning more than 600,000 square feet. Mike Ryan, Richard Henry, J.P. Cordeiro and Taylor Crowder of CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance team arranged the financing through Starwood on behalf of the borrower, Raith Capital Partners.

The properties in the portfolio include: 300 Oak Bluff Lane in Goodlettsville (207,080 square feet); 100 Northfork Lane in Goodlettsville (67,000 square feet); 200 Northfork Lane in Goodlettsville (100,500 square feet); and 801 Swan Drive in Smyrna (229,504 square feet). Delivered between 1993 and 1998, the properties were fully leased at the time to five tenants and feature clear heights ranging from 24 to 30 feet.

