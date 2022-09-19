REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $5M Sale of Six Camino Al Norte Office Park Buildings in North Las Vegas

Camino-Al-Norte-Office-Park-North-Las-Vegas-NV

The five buildings within Camino Al Norte Office Park in North Las Vegas, Nev., offer a total of 33,800 square feet of medical and professional space.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — CBRE has arranged a $5 million sale of six grey shell office buildings within Camino Al Norte Office Park in North Las Vegas. Totaling 33,800 square feet, the assets were sold to five private buyers.

Michael Hsu, Roy Fritz and Kellie Ortiz-Thompson of CBRE represented the Las Vegas-based seller and developer, NDL Group, in the transactions.

The sales included six single-story, freestanding buildings at 5115, 5119, 5145, 5155, 5191 and 5195 Camino Al Norte. The properties were designed for medical and professional use.

The buildings at 5115 and 5119 Camino Al Norte were completed in 2020 and offer approximately 5,000 square feet each. The remaining four buildings were completed in 2022 and offer approximately 6,000 square feet each.

