CBRE Arranges $6.5M Sale of Palm Beach Place Retail Center in West Palm Beach

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Built in 1981, Palm Beach Place was formerly known as West Palm Beach Merchandise Mart.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the $6.5 million sale of Palm Beach Place, a 33,196-square-foot retail center in West Palm Beach. David Donnellan and Patricia Friend of CBRE represented the seller, Florida-based Harland Properties, in the disposition of the property to an undisclosed private investor.

Built in 1981, Palm Beach Place was formerly known as West Palm Beach Merchandise Mart. The property is fully leased to tenants including L&D Beauty Supply Inc., Dan’s Fan City, Sherwin-Williams, Uniforms of WPB, Quantum Benefit Group Inc and Hospice of PB County Foundation. Located at 4833 Okeechobee Blvd., the property is situated 4.2 miles from downtown West Palm Beach and approximately 4.2 miles from Palm Beach International Airport.