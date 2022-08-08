REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $6.6M Sale of Medical Office Building in Long Beach, California

200-202-W-Wardlow-Long-Beach-CA

Located at 200-202 W. Wardlow Road in Long Beach, Calif., the property features 8,691 square feet of space. (Photo courtesy of CBRE)

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — CBRE has brokered the sale of a medical office building, located at 200-202 W. Wardlow Road in Long Beach. A private seller sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $6.6 million.

Bill Maher, Anthony DeLorenzo, Bryan Johnson and Gary Stache of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

Originally constructed in 1964 and remodeled in 2017, the single-story building features 8,691 square feet of medical office space. The buyer plans to convert the medical building with operating rooms into an office building to accommodate the expansion needs of the buyer’s business.

