ROCHESTER, MINN. — CBRE has arranged the $6.9 million sale of Lofts at Mayo Park, a 29-unit apartment building in Rochester. Built in 2017, the property features one- and two-bedroom floor plans averaging 942 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, bike storage, pet washing station, heated underground parking and rooftop terraces. CBRE’s Ted Abramson, Abe Appert and Keith Collins represented the seller, Eastbank Lofts LLC. The buyer was Eaststar Trust LLC.