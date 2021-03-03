REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $60.4M Construction Financing for The Springs at Happy Valley Seniors Housing in Oregon

Located just outside of Portland, Ore., The Springs at Happy Valley will feature 210 independent living, assisted living and memory care units.

HAPPY VALLEY, ORE. — CBRE National Senior Housing has arranged $60.4 million in construction financing for The Springs at Happy Valley, a senior living community to be built in Happy Valley.

Situated on a 6.95-acre site, the community will feature 210 units, about half of which are earmarked for independent living and the other half for assisted living and memory care. Happy Valley is an affluent suburb approximately 10 miles southeast of downtown Portland.

Aron Will, Austin Sacco and Adam Mincberg of CBRE National Senior Housing arranged the financing on behalf of a joint venture between The Springs Living and Harrison Street Real Estate Capital.

CBRE secured a five-year, floating-rate loan with four years of interest-only payments from a consortium of banks, including a regional bank and a national bank, in a participated loan format.

