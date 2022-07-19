CBRE Arranges $60M Refinancing for Two Multifamily Communities in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

CBRE arranged the refinancing of two metro Atlanta apartment communities: the 404-unit Embarcadero Club in College Park and the 256-unit Walden Brook in Lithonia (pictured).

COLLEGE PARK AND LITHONIA, GA. — CBRE has arranged $60 million across two cash-out loans for the refinancing of two metro Atlanta apartment communities: the 404-unit Embarcadero Club in College Park and the 256-unit Walden Brook in Lithonia. Paul Ahmed and Mackenzie Lampman of CBRE arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loans on behalf of the borrower, Ventron Realty, which has owned the two communities since 2006. The direct lender was not disclosed. Built in 1974, Embarcadero Club has units averaging 855 square feet in size and amenities including a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse with a conference room, dog park and a playground. Built in 2003, Walden Brook’s units average 1,114 square feet in size and amenities include picnic areas and grills, a pool, fitness center, business center, playground and walking trails.