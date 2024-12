DENVER — CBRE has arranged the sale of Denver Cascade, a manufacturing home community in Denver. Denver Cascade LLC sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $62 million. Situated on 48 acres at 9650 Federal Blvd., Denver Cascade offers 382 home sites. Norm Sangalang, Erik Edwards, Jon Shay, Jez Lawson and Myles McGinnis of CBRE’s Manufactured Housing & RV Resorts team represented the seller in the deal.