CBRE Arranges $64M Refinancing of Multifamily Property in Worcester, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

WORCESTER, MASS. — CBRE has arranged a $63 million loan for the refinancing of 145 Front at City Square, a 365-unit multifamily property in Worcester, located approximately 50 miles west of Boston. MUFG Union Bank provided the floating-rate loan, which will stabilize the original construction loan for the project. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans as well as 10,000 square feet of amenity space and 10,405 square feet of street-level retail space. Michael Sherman and Irene Lu of CBRE arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Roseland Residential Trust.