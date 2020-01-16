CBRE Arranges $64M Refinancing of Multifamily Property in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, MASS. — CBRE has arranged a $63 million loan for the refinancing of 145 Front at City Square, a 365-unit multifamily property in Worcester, located approximately 50 miles west of Boston. MUFG Union Bank provided the floating-rate loan, which will stabilize the original construction loan for the project. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans as well as 10,000 square feet of amenity space and 10,405 square feet of street-level retail space. Michael Sherman and Irene Lu of CBRE arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Roseland Residential Trust.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.