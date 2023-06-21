Wednesday, June 21, 2023
M.I.G. Capital purchased the portfolio of office and retail buildings within Braker Business Park in Austin for $102.2 million.
CBRE Arranges $67.1M Acquisition Loan for Office, Retail Portfolio in Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — CBRE has arranged a $67.1 million acquisition loan for a portfolio of 12 office buildings and one retail building totaling 547,395 square feet in Austin. The buildings are situated on a combined 42 acres within Braker Business Park. Bill Chiles, Scott Peterson, Colby Matzke and Brian Cruz of CBRE arranged the five-year, nonrecourse loan on behalf of the borrower, California-based M.I.G. Capital. The direct lender was not disclosed. The buyer previously purchased three other buildings within Braker Business Park in 2016.

