CBRE Arranges $69.2M Sale of Timberwood Commons Apartments in Lebanon, New Hampshire

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Hampshire, Northeast

LEBANON, N.H. — CBRE has arranged the $69.2 million sale of Timberwood Commons, a 252-unit apartment community in Lebanon, located in central New Hampshire. The property consists of five three-story buildings on a 42.6-acre tract. Units feature studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans with an average size of 847 square feet. Amenities include a clubhouse, business center, community room, fitness center and a dog park. Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin of CBRE represented the seller, Philadelphia-based Merion Realty Partners, and procured the buyer, an affiliate of Boston-based Audubon Capital Partners.

