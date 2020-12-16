REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $69M in Financing for 1 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Southwest

Posted on by in Arizona, California, Industrial, Loans, Nevada, Western

Harbor-Gateway-Torrance-CA

Harbor Gateway in Torrance, Calif., was recapitalization as part of a four-property industrial portfolio.

LOS ANGELES — CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance team has arranged $69 million for the recapitalization of a four-property industrial portfolio totaling 991,634 square feet across the southwestern United States.

Shaun Moothart, Bruce Francis, Jennifer Ansari, Dana Summers, Bob Ybarra and Doug Birrell of CBRE secured the 20-year, 2.13 percent loan on behalf of the borrower, Moulton Co., a family-owned and operated private equity asset management firm based in Southern California.

The portfolio consists of four core industrial assets:

  • Harbor Gateway, located at 20100 S. Western Ave. in Torrance, Calif.
  • Longley Commerce Center at 6550 Longley Lane in Reno, Nev.
  • The Landing at PMG, located at 7613-7753 E. Ray Road in Mesa, Ariz.
  • Northgate Distribution Center at 4800 E. Tropical Parkway in Las Vegas

At the time of sale, all four facilities were fully leased.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  