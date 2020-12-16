CBRE Arranges $69M in Financing for 1 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Southwest

Posted on by in Arizona, California, Industrial, Loans, Nevada, Western

Harbor Gateway in Torrance, Calif., was recapitalization as part of a four-property industrial portfolio.

LOS ANGELES — CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance team has arranged $69 million for the recapitalization of a four-property industrial portfolio totaling 991,634 square feet across the southwestern United States.

Shaun Moothart, Bruce Francis, Jennifer Ansari, Dana Summers, Bob Ybarra and Doug Birrell of CBRE secured the 20-year, 2.13 percent loan on behalf of the borrower, Moulton Co., a family-owned and operated private equity asset management firm based in Southern California.

The portfolio consists of four core industrial assets:

Harbor Gateway, located at 20100 S. Western Ave. in Torrance, Calif.

Longley Commerce Center at 6550 Longley Lane in Reno, Nev.

The Landing at PMG, located at 7613-7753 E. Ray Road in Mesa, Ariz.

Northgate Distribution Center at 4800 E. Tropical Parkway in Las Vegas

At the time of sale, all four facilities were fully leased.