CBRE Arranges $69M in Financing for 1 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Southwest
LOS ANGELES — CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance team has arranged $69 million for the recapitalization of a four-property industrial portfolio totaling 991,634 square feet across the southwestern United States.
Shaun Moothart, Bruce Francis, Jennifer Ansari, Dana Summers, Bob Ybarra and Doug Birrell of CBRE secured the 20-year, 2.13 percent loan on behalf of the borrower, Moulton Co., a family-owned and operated private equity asset management firm based in Southern California.
The portfolio consists of four core industrial assets:
- Harbor Gateway, located at 20100 S. Western Ave. in Torrance, Calif.
- Longley Commerce Center at 6550 Longley Lane in Reno, Nev.
- The Landing at PMG, located at 7613-7753 E. Ray Road in Mesa, Ariz.
- Northgate Distribution Center at 4800 E. Tropical Parkway in Las Vegas
At the time of sale, all four facilities were fully leased.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.