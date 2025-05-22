CBRE Arranges $6M Sale of St. Louis Industrial Facility

ST. LOUIS — CBRE has arranged the $6 million sale of a 65,900-square-foot industrial facility located at 2340 59th St. in the South County submarket of St. Louis. The building is fully leased to a global telecommunications company, which has occupied the facility since 1990. Built in 1962, the property features 15 dock doors, a clear height of 18 feet and gated entry points. Kevin Foley, Austin Wolitarsky, Anthony DeLorenzo and Brian Bush of CBRE represented the seller, MacHom Com St. Louis LLC. An all-cash buyer purchased the asset in a 1031 exchange.