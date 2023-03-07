CBRE Arranges $7.8M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Farmington, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Development, Multifamily, Northeast

Pictured is a rendering of the new development, which is located at 74-76 Batterson Park Road in Farmington, Conn.

FARMINGTON, CONN. — CBRE has arranged the $7.8 million sale of a development site in Farmington, a suburb of Hartford, that is approved for the construction of 204 multifamily units. The 10-acre site is adjacent to Pond View Corporate Center. Jeff Dunne, Simon Butler, Biria St. John, Eric Apfel, Stuart MacKenzie, John McLaughlin and Brian Bowler of CBRE represented the seller, New York-based Sovereign Partners, in the transaction. The buyer and developer was Connecticut-based Skala Partners. Information on floor plans and construction timelines was not disclosed, but the new community will feature amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, dog park, clubhouse and a package locker system.