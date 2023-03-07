REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $7.8M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Farmington, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Development, Multifamily, Northeast

74-76-Batterson-Park-Road-Farmington-Connecticut

Pictured is a rendering of the new development, which is located at 74-76 Batterson Park Road in Farmington, Conn.

FARMINGTON, CONN. — CBRE has arranged the $7.8 million sale of a development site in Farmington, a suburb of Hartford, that is approved for the construction of 204 multifamily units. The 10-acre site is adjacent to Pond View Corporate Center. Jeff Dunne, Simon Butler, Biria St. John, Eric Apfel, Stuart MacKenzie, John McLaughlin and Brian Bowler of CBRE represented the seller, New York-based Sovereign Partners, in the transaction. The buyer and developer was Connecticut-based Skala Partners. Information on floor plans and construction timelines was not disclosed, but the new community will feature amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, dog park, clubhouse and a package locker system.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023
May
25
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  