LAS VEGAS — CBRE has brokered the sale of an industrial building located at 3670 W. Oquendo Road in Las Vegas. HS Property NV LLC acquired the asset from NOR Oquendo Road LLC for $7.9 million. The 28,420-square-foot building features a high-image, 6,534-square-foot two-story HVAC office space with an elevator, 12 covered parking spaces (34 total), 3,000 amps, three-phase power and a 28-foot clear height. Tyler Ecklund of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.