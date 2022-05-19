REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $75M Loan for Shoreway Innovation Center in Belmont, California

Posted on by in California, Life Sciences, Loans, Office, Western

Shoreway-Innovation-Center-Belmont-CA

Located in Belmont, Calif., Shoreway Innovation Center will be redevelopment into two life sciences buildings.

BELMONT, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged a $75 million loan for the acquisition and redevelopment of Shoreway Innovation Center in Belmont. The property will be redeveloped into a new life sciences campus. The borrower is Four Corners Properties.

Mike Walker and Brad Zampa with CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance group arranged and secured the three-year, floating-rate financing through a private equity firm. The nonrecourse loan carried two extension options.

Four Corners Properties will use the financing to fund a portion of the predevelopment costs for 1031 Shoreway Road, which was acquired in December 2021 for $90.2 million. The future redevelopment will likely include construction of two Class A life sciences buildings totaling approximately 500,000 to 600,000 square feet. The new development will also include a multi-story parking structure with approximately 1,500 parking stalls.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
24
Webinar: How to Tackle the Top Workforce Challenges Facing Senior Living Communities
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  