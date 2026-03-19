Thursday, March 19, 2026
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Sage on Prospect features 34 units in the city’s Lower East Side neighborhood.
AcquisitionsMidwestMultifamilyWisconsin

CBRE Arranges $8.3M Sale of Multifamily Property in Milwaukee

by Kristin Harlow

MILWAUKEE — CBRE has arranged the sale of Sage on Prospect, a 34-unit multifamily property in Milwaukee’s Lower East Side neighborhood. Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions LLC purchased the asset from Dominion Properties. CBRE’s Sean Beuche, Matson Holbrook, Gretchen Richards and Patrick Gallagher represented the seller, which recently renovated the former assisted living facility. The project included the addition of two floors with balconies overlooking Lake Michigan. The property is the only in the market to receive LEED Platinum certification. Built in 2016, the property features a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans.

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