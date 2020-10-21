CBRE Arranges $80M Refinancing for Crestavilla Seniors Housing Community in Laguna Niguel, California

Located in Laguna Niguel, Calif., Crestavilla features 201 units of independent, assisted living and memory care on 11.6 acres.

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CALIF. — CBRE National Senior Housing has arranged an $80 million loan to refinance debt on Crestavilla, a recently built, “ultra-luxury” seniors housing community in Laguna Niguel, located in Orange County.

The property features 201 units of independent living, assisted living and memory care on an 11.6-acre site. Atria Senior Living is the operator. Construction began in 2016 and was completed in 2018.

Aron Will, Austin Sacco and Tim Root of CBRE National Senior Housing arranged the refinance on behalf of a joint venture between Fremont Realty Capital and Steadfast Senior Living. MF1 Capital provided the three-year, floating-rate bridge loan with full-term interest-only payments.