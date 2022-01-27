CBRE Arranges $81.2M Sale of Fairway Office Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

Fairway Office Center features three Class A office buildings totaling 222,682 square feet.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the $81.2 million sale of the fee simple interest in Fairway Office Center in Palm Beach Gardens. The buyer was a joint venture between Parmenter Realty Partners and an affiliate of Prime Finance. Christian Lee, Jóse Lobón, Tom Rappa and Marcus Minaya of CBRE represented the sellers, NAI Merin Hunter Codman and a joint venture institutional investment manager, in the transaction. Jason Sundook of NAI Merin Hunter Codman assisted in marketing the asset for sale.

Fairway Office Center features three Class A office buildings totaling 222,682 square feet. Currently 78 percent leased, the property is located on a 16-acre campus. 7108 Fairway was built in 1989, 7111 Fairway was built in 2003 and 7121 Fairway was built in 2000.

Located at 7108, 7111 and 7121 Fairway Drive, the office center is about four miles from downtown Palm Beach Gardens, 14.4 miles from West Palm Beach and 15.7 miles from Palm Beach International Airport. The property is also near retailers and restaurants such as Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar, Brooklyn Water Bagel and Walgreens.

The previous owners recently made $1.3 million in improvements to the property. The buyers plan to make even more upgrades.