REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $85.5M Construction Loan for Ion Multifamily Development in Shoreline, Washington

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, Washington, Western

SHORELINE, WASH. — CBRE has secured an $85.5 million construction loan for the development of Ion, a 252-unit apartment community in Shoreline.

Bill Chiles, Scott Peterson and Morgon Fraser of CBRE’s Capital Markets Debt & Structured Finance team arranged the loan for AAA Management, the developer.

Located at 345 NE 149th St., Ion will feature seven stories of residential space above three levels of subterranean parking with 241 parking spaces. Tenant amenities will include a fitness facility, rooftop deck and bike storage. Completion is slated for April 2024, with an opening scheduled for July 15, 2024.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  