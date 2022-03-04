REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $89M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in Stamford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

75-Tresser-Blvd.-Stamford

The multifamily property at 75 Tresser Blvd. in Stamford was built in 2014 and totals 344 units.

STAMFORD, CONN. — CBRE has arranged an $89 million acquisition loan for a 344-unit multifamily property located at 75 Tresser Blvd. in Stamford. The property was built in 2014 and features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stone countertops and individual washers and dryers, as well as private patios and balconies in select residences. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling areas, a media center, conference room, lounge, fitness center and a demonstration kitchen. Jason Gaccione, Shawn Rosenthal, Jake Salkovitz and Lauren Weinstein of CBRE arranged the loan through Apollo Global Management on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Monday Properties and Washington Capital.

