CBRE Arranges $89M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in Stamford, Connecticut
STAMFORD, CONN. — CBRE has arranged an $89 million acquisition loan for a 344-unit multifamily property located at 75 Tresser Blvd. in Stamford. The property was built in 2014 and features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stone countertops and individual washers and dryers, as well as private patios and balconies in select residences. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling areas, a media center, conference room, lounge, fitness center and a demonstration kitchen. Jason Gaccione, Shawn Rosenthal, Jake Salkovitz and Lauren Weinstein of CBRE arranged the loan through Apollo Global Management on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Monday Properties and Washington Capital.
