Thursday, April 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
California-Villas-Concord-CA
California Villas in Concord, Calif., offers 35 apartment units.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

CBRE Arranges $9.1M Sale of California Villas Multifamily Property in Concord, California

by Amy Works

CONCORD, CALIF. — CBRE has brokered the sale of California Villas, an apartment community in Concord. A private buyer acquired the asset from a local private investor for $9.1 million.

Located at 1621 Detroit Ave., California Villas features 23 one-bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom units, all of which have air conditioning with private balconies or patios. Built in 1966, the 24,958-square-foot property is situated on 0.91 acres. Community amenities include a pool, coin-operated laundry facility and a gated access.

Nearly 70 percent of the units received significant interior upgrades, including new cabinets, vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recent exterior improvements include repair/replacement of all balconies, rebuilt patios, new paint/light fixtures and a renovated parking area.

Keith Manson, Zachary Greenwood and Mac Watson of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

You may also like

Forefront Commercial Buys 627,303 SF Industrial Portfolio in...

Thorofare Capital Provides Loan for Refinancing of Metro...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 10,203 SF Industrial Building...

Oxford Partners Negotiates Sale of 10,000 SF Industrial...

Cityview Completes 243-Unit Belle on Bev Multifamily Project...

TM Crowley, NLGCM Plan 23-Acre The Highlands at...

California Landmark Group Delivers 100-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Northcap Commercial Brokers $1.8M Sale of Statz Street...

TSB Capital Advisors Arranges Refinancing for 696-Bed Student...