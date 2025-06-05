Thursday, June 5, 2025
290-E-Roosevelt-St-Phoenix-AZ
Located at 290 E. Roosevelt St. in Phoenix, iLuminate offers 111 apartments and a swimming pool.
CBRE Arranges $90M Sale of Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Downtown Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — CBRE has negotiated the sale of a three-property multifamily portfolio in downtown Phoenix. Regent Properties acquired the portfolio from Baron Properties for $90 million.

The portfolio includes the 104-unit Linear at 295 E. Roosevelt St., the 111-unit iLuminate at 290 E. Roosevelt St. and the 108-unit The McKinley at 280 W. McKinley St. The communities feature high-quality podium construction, air-conditioned interior corridors, multiple elevators, resort-style swimming pools, rooftop patios and contemporary urban design aesthetics. Totaling 323 units, the three properties are located within one-half mile of each other in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood. Baron Properties built the assets between 2016 and 2020.

Asher Gunter, Matt Pesch, Austin Groen and Sean Cunningham of CBRE represented the seller in the deal. Jesse Weber and Andrew Behrens of CBRE Debt & Structured Finance arranged financing on behalf of the buyer. The transaction marks Regent Properties’ first Phoenix-area multifamily acquisition.

