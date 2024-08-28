CBRE Arranges $96M Refinancing for Office Building in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — CBRE has arranged a $96 million loan for the refinancing of Northbridge Centre, a 294,493-square-foot office tower located at 515 N. Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach. The 21-story property was 92 percent leased to 48 tenants at the time of financing.

Amy Julian and Andrew Chilgren of CBRE arranged the loan through BMO on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture that includes Vanderbilt Office Properties and Trinity Capital Advisors. The investment group has maintained and renovated the office building with over $18 million of recent capital investments, including multi-tenant floor renovations, speculative suite build-outs, elevator and lobby renovations and exterior upgrades.

Since the start of 2022, the owners have executed 88,000 square feet of leases at Northbridge Centre.