CBRE Arranges $98.2M Sale of Retail Power Center in South Windsor, Connecticut

SOUTH WINDSOR, CONN. — CBRE has arranged the $98.2 million sale of The Shops at Evergreen Walk, a 357,742-square-foot retail power center in South Windsor, located just outside of Hartford. Whole Foods Market anchors the center, which is also home to tenants such as lululemon, Golf Lounge 18, J.Crew Factory, Gap Factory, Nike, Bluemercury, L.L. Bean, Apple, Anthropologie, Pottery Barn and Williams-Sonoma. Nat Heald led the CBRE team that represented the seller, PGIM, in the transaction. The buyer was a joint venture between Brand Street Properties and Barings. JLL structured the joint venture and also arranged $76.9 million in acquisition financing through an unnamed international bank for the deal.