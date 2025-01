NEW YORK CITY — CBRE has arranged $98 million in acquisition financing for a portfolio of 26 multifamily buildings totaling 80 units in the Prospect Heights area of Brooklyn. The portfolio also includes 32 retail spaces totaling roughly 40,000 square feet. Shamir Seidman, Judah Hammer and Jeff Feldman of CBRE arranged the financing, which includes capital for future building improvements, through Derby Copeland Capital. The borrowers were private investors Michael and Ed Ostad.