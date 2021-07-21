CBRE Arranges $99.5M Sale of One Town Center Office Tower in Boca Raton

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

One Town Center is a 10-story building with an adjacent 435-space parking garage and 274 surface parking spaces.

BOCA RATON, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the $99.5 million sale of One Town Center, a 191,294-square-foot office tower located in Boca Raton. Christian Lee, José Lobón, Amy Julian, Andrew Chilgren and Royce Rose of CBRE represented the seller, a joint venture between CP Group (formerly Crocker Partners) and Siguler Guff & Co. Michael Erickson from Tower Commercial Real Estate is the leasing broker for the property.

The buyer is Singapore-based Prime US REIT. KBS serves as the U.S.-based asset manager for Prime’s portfolio, which included identifying and sourcing One Town Center on Prime’s behalf. Additionally, CP Group will continue to manage the tower.

One Town Center is a 10-story building with an adjacent 435-space parking garage and 274 surface parking spaces. Located on Lennox Drive, the property is situated in Boca Raton’s Midtown district near Interstate 95 and Boca Raton Airport.

Originally developed in 1991 as the worldwide headquarters for WR Grace, One Town Center was developed by Tom Crocker. WR Grace vacated the property in 2001 and the space was reabsorbed by Tyco, a national security systems company. MetLife purchased the building in 2007 and Tyco vacated it in 2012. The property was sold to Crocker Partners (now CP Partners), which restored One Town Center and brought the building from 26 percent to 94 percent occupancy.