Monday, November 13, 2023
Located at 800 W. Tower Ave. in Alameda, Calif., the fully occupied features 32-foot clear heights and 20 hanger-style doors.
CBRE Arranges $9M in Financing for Industrial Asset in Alameda, California

by Amy Works

ALAMEDA, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged $9 million in refinancing for a multi-tenant industrial building located at 800 W. Tower Ave. in the Bay Area city of Alameda. Situated on 6.8 acres, the fully occupied facility features 32-foot clear heights and 20 hanger-style doors, which form the east and west facades of the building.

Bob Ybarra, Jim Korinek, Bruce Francis, Shaun Moothart, Doug Birrell and Nick Santangelo of CBRE Capital Markets Debt and Structured Finance secured the 25-year loan, which is fully amortizing with a rate reset at the end of every five years of the loan.

The borrower and use of the funds were not disclosed.

