CBRE Arranges Acquisition Financing for 143,831 SF Office Complex in San Antonio

Network Crossing is situated near the intersection of I-10 and Loop 1604 in northwest San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — CBRE has arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for Network Crossing, a 143,831-square-foot office complex in northwest San Antonio. Network Crossing consists of five buildings that were 85 percent leased at the time of the loan closing. Brock Hudson and Beau Brehm of CBRE arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Houston-based investment firm Fuller Interests. The direct lender was not disclosed.

