The portfolio included a 246,852-square-foot property at 4750-4760 Goer Drive in North Charleston, S.C. (pictured)
CBRE Arranges Acquisition Financing for 307,492 SF Industrial Portfolio in North Charleston

by John Nelson

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — CBRE has arranged $29 million in acquisition financing for a two-building industrial portfolio in North Charleston totaling 307,492 square feet. The properties include a 60,640-square-foot facility at 4275 Arco Lane and a 246,852-square-foot property at 4750-4760 Goer Drive.

The borrower, Miami-based COFE Properties, purchased the buildings for $48.3 million. Brian Linnihan, Mike Ryan, Richard Henry and J.P. Cordeiro of CBRE’s Atlanta office arranged the fixed-rate loan, which features interest-only payments for the full five-year term, through Nuveen Real Estate.

The two buildings were fully leased at the time of financing to tenants including Carrier Enterprises, Perfect 10 Distribution, College of Charleston and Beers Millwork.

