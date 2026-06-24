CBRE Arranges Acquisition Financing for 353,000 SF Retail Property in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — CBRE has arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for The Legacy, a 353,000-square-foot retail property in San Antonio. Built on 32 acres in 2006, The Legacy is home to tenants such as Main Event Entertainment, Best Buy and Buffalo Wild Wings. John Fenoglio and Brock Hudson of CBRE arranged the financing on behalf of the owner, a partnership between San Diego-based Rio Capital Investments and Triangle Capital Group. The direct lender was not disclosed. Barry Brown, Whitney Snell and Shea Petrick of JLL represented the seller, Santikos Real Estate Services, in the disposition.