CBRE Arranges Acquisition of 230,000 SF Distribution Center in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the acquisition of Airport Industrial Park, a 230,000-square-foot warehouse distribution center in Jacksonville. Located at 14467 Duval Place W, the property was 100 percent leased to 51 tenants at the time of sale. Ben Stewart and Kyle Fisher of CBRE’s Industrial & Logistics team represented the buyer, a joint venture between East Capital Partners and Tramview Capital Management, in the transaction. An entity doing business as BRC Florida Holdings sold the property for an undisclosed price. CBRE will manage leasing at the center, which includes spaces ranging in size from 2,250 to 10,000 square feet.