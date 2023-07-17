Monday, July 17, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Airport Industrial Park in Jacksonville, Fla., was fully leased at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

CBRE Arranges Acquisition of 230,000 SF Distribution Center in Jacksonville

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the acquisition of Airport Industrial Park, a 230,000-square-foot warehouse distribution center in Jacksonville. Located at 14467 Duval Place W, the property was 100 percent leased to 51 tenants at the time of sale. Ben Stewart and Kyle Fisher of CBRE’s Industrial & Logistics team represented the buyer, a joint venture between East Capital Partners and Tramview Capital Management, in the transaction. An entity doing business as BRC Florida Holdings sold the property for an undisclosed price. CBRE will manage leasing at the center, which includes spaces ranging in size from 2,250 to 10,000 square feet.

You may also like

Landmark Properties Acquires 1,290-Bed Student Housing Community in...

Thorofare Capital Provides $52.2M Refinancing for Multifamily Tower...

Joint Venture Sells 312-Unit Altís Ludlam Trail Apartments...

Greystone Originates $42.3M Financing for Multifamily Community in...

Global Net Lease Sells Office Property in San...

Levin Johnston Arranges $14.5M Sale of Industrial Portfolio...

Ivy Realty Buys Junction 23 Creative Office Redevelopment...

National Transportation Company Signs 125,480 SF Lease at...

American Plus Bank Acquires Two Office/Flex Buildings in...