CBRE Arranges Construction Financing for 144,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Houston

HOUSTON — CBRE has arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing for a 144,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Houston that will be located at 430 Lockhaven Drive on the city’s north side. The facility will be a build-to-suit for Electronic Power Design (EPD), a local producer of electrical equipment and systems that also operates a 241,481-square-foot facility next door. John Fenoglio and Brock Hudson of CBRE arranged the loan on behalf of EPD. The direct lender was not disclosed.