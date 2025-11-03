Monday, November 3, 2025
Electronic-Power-Design-Houston
Construction of the new manufacturing facility in Houston for Electronic Power Design (EPD) is now underway, with E.E. Reed serving as the general contractor. In addition to conventional construction financing for this project, CBRE also secured a working credit facility for EPD.
CBRE Arranges Construction Financing for 144,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — CBRE has arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing for a 144,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Houston that will be located at 430 Lockhaven Drive on the city’s north side. The facility will be a build-to-suit for Electronic Power Design (EPD), a local producer of electrical equipment and systems that also operates a 241,481-square-foot facility next door. John Fenoglio and Brock Hudson of CBRE arranged the loan on behalf of EPD. The direct lender was not disclosed.

