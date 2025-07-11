Friday, July 11, 2025
According to a couple different news sources, including the Houston Business Journal and a couple outlets that cover the paper industry, GCP Paper's new manufacturing plant in New Caney is valued at about $400 million.
CBRE Arranges Construction Financing for 565,765 SF Manufacturing Project in New Caney, Texas

by Taylor Williams

NEW CANEY, TEXAS — CBRE has arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing for a 565,765-square-foot manufacturing project in New Caney, a northeastern suburb of Houston. The 32-acre site is located within East Montgomery Industrial Park, and the project is a build-to-suit for GCP Paper, a Mexican company that provides toilet paper, facial tissue and paper towels. The facility will consist of two interconnected single-story structures: an office/production warehouse and a mill building. The office/production warehouse will feature dock-high loading bays and concrete tilt-wall panel construction. Construction is slated for a summer 2026 completion. John Fenoglio and Brock Hudson of CBRE arranged the debt through Cadence Bank on behalf of GCP Paper in conjunction with Pontikes, which is serving as the fee developer for the project as well as the general contractor. The loan was structured a loan-to-cost ratio of 80 percent.

