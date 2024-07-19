Friday, July 19, 2024
42 West Business Park totals 125,000 square feet across two warehouses in Clayton, N.C.
IndustrialLeasing ActivityNorth CarolinaSoutheast

CBRE Arranges Five Industrial Leases at 42 West Business Park in Metro Raleigh

by John Nelson

CLAYTON, N.C. — CBRE has arranged five new leases at 42 West Business Park, a newly developed flex/light industrial property in Clayton, 17 miles outside downtown Raleigh. Delivered at the end of 2023, the development comprises two warehouses totaling 125,000 square feet.

Habitat for Humanity of Wake County will occupy the entirety of Building 1, which totals 25,000 square feet. Together, the tenants will occupy 65,787 square feet, bringing the property to over 50 percent occupancy.

Austin Nagy and John Hogan of CBRE represented the landlord, Charlotte-based Pace Commercial, in the lease negotiations.

